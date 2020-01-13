Joaquin Phoenix, Florence Pugh, And Barack Obama React To Their 2020 Oscar Nominations

Getty Images

It's that time again. As award season begins drawing to a close with the announcement of the 2020 Academy Award nominations, the stars are looking toward February's big night with hope in their hearts.

This year, films like Joker, Marriage Story, and The Irishman swept the nominations this year, with actors like Joaquin Phoenix, Scarlett Johansson, and Florence Pugh securing Best Actor, Actress, and Supporting Actress nominations.

Meanwhile, fans were upset by a shut-out for women in the Best Director category once more, as well as several snubs, such as no recognition for Jennifer Lopez for her work in Hustlers or Adam Sandler's breakout film Uncut Gems.

Here's how the nominees, hopefuls, and fans reacted to the news.

From Best Picture Nominee, Joker

Getty Images

Todd Phillips, nominated for Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay

"Joker began as an idea, an experiment really— could we take an “indie approach” to a studio film by inverting it into a character study to reflect the world around us? Explore what we’re seeing and feeling in society, from the lack of empathy to the effects of the absence of love. I am deeply honored by the overwhelming recognition of the Academy this morning, and I want to thank the genius that is Joaquin Phoenix, and all my incredible collaborators. We are beyond humbled that our peers in the filmmaking community have embraced the film and its message."

Joaquin Phoenix, nominated for Best Actor

"I feel honored and humbled to have been nominated by my fellow actors. The Academy’s encouragement helped ignite and sustain my career and I am incredibly grateful for that support. I’d like to also congratulate my fellow nominees for being recognized for their inspiring performances that have enriched our art form."

Hildur Guðnadóttir, nominated for Best Original Score

"I’m truly honored and proud to be recognized with an Academy Award nomination for my work on Joker. Being invited into this illustrious group of talent and getting to take part in telling this story means the world to me. Todd Phillips is a master of his craft and it was wonderful to experience how he trusts and empowers his collaborators so they can deliver their best work possible. We see that in the way every element of the film has its space to shine, because he gives each element real weight. The brightest shining of those of course being Joaquin Phoenix's performance, which was simply otherworldly. I’m grateful for having been invited on this journey of a lifetime with them and I congratulate all of my fellow nominees on their nominations."

From Best Picture nominee, Little Women

Sony Pictures Releasing

Saiorse Ronan, nominated for Best Actress

"!!! I’m just so thrilled that our Little Women has been recognized by the Academy. Greta made something so special that I’m just thankful to have been a part of, let alone nominated for. Thank you to my academy peers for loving and appreciating this film that is so close to my heart."

Florence Pugh, nominated for Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Amy Pascal, Producer

"We are profoundly overwhelmed and honored to have received all these nominations from the Academy, and to have made history by being only the third movie ever to be nominated for Best Picture that's written, directed and produced exclusively by women. This film is a testament to the brilliance of Greta Gerwig. She is the most brilliant creative talent working in our industry today, and we are thrilled that she and our beautiful film have been recognized."

From Best Original Song and Best Actress nominee, Harriet

Focus Features

Cynthia Erivo, nominated for Best Actress, Best Original Song

"To receive two Oscar nominations for a film paying tribute to Harriet Tubman, a person whose heart and spirit are the embodiment of courage, makes this morning’s news beyond anything I could have ever imagined. This is more than a dream come true. When I got the opportunity to play this incredible woman, I felt truly honored that Kasi and our producers saw fit to have me play the part; being asked to co-write and perform the song in the film was the icing on an already wonderful cake. I continue to feel overwhelmed with gratitude today to the Academy for recognizing my performance and our song ‘Stand Up.’"

From Best Picture nominee, 1917

Universal Pictures

Sam Mendes, nominated for Best Director, Best Original Screenplay

"I couldn’t be more thrilled. This movie was a labour of love for many people – myself included – so to see it recognized in this way is very moving for all of us. I would like to thank the Academy on behalf of my fellow producers, and on behalf of every single person who put their heart and soul into this film. Thank you."

From Best Original Screenplay nominee, Knives Out

Lionsgate

Rian Johnson, nominated for Best Original Screenplay

"In a year with so much great writing, I'm honored and thrilled to be on that list with people I admire and respect. Love and gratitude to my fellow writers in the Academy!"

Jamie Lee Curtis, Linda Drysdale, Knives Out

Meanwhile, Adam Sandler responded to his own shut-out from the Oscars, lamenting he got "no love from the Academy" but congratulated friend Kathy Bates on her nomination.

Fans took to social media to voice their overall displeasure a lack of women directors, Jennifer Lopez's nominations, and a variety of oversights.

It's going to be an interesting cap to awards season, that's for sure.