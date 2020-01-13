Cardi B Could Make The Jump From Rapper To Politician In The Future

(Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Sean Combs)

Cardi B could be on the campaign trail in the near future, smooching babies on their cheeks with grey streaks running through her hair. The rapper, who's been politically-inclined for the duration of her career, revealed last night (January 12) that she's mulling over the idea of entering into the world of United States politics later in her career. In a series of tweets, she promised to elaborate on her feelings. So down the road, expect Cardi's political passion to burn brighter than ever before.

Cardi's announcement seemingly came out of the blue. "I think I want to be a politician," she tweeted to her 8.7 million followers. "I really love government even tho I don't agree with [our] government." She set the stage for fans at large to already mentally cast their votes, preparing them for a future in which she'll be focusing on all of the important issues and working towards fixing them.

In her next tweet, Cardi elaborated a bit on her choice, revealing where her inspiration to tackle this career path came from. "Like I was watching War documentaries. No matter how many weapons a country have you need people!" she wrote. "How are you trying to go against a country and possibly start a war when this country lacks patriotism? I barely see people claiming they LOVE being American."

Further news about her political career is set to come down the line. "I will have to explain a lot so I will have to do a video or a live talking about it ...So imma come back to my last two tweets another day. Imma talk about it another day," she wrote, capping off the tweet series with hope for the future. Could she be the political bright spot that we need?

When it comes to rappers taking over pop culture, it's not a stretch to say that Cardi is one of the most politically inclined. In August, she shared a 12-minute video interview with Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders in which they discussed his stance on racism, police brutality, and more. Last January, she called out President Donald Trump for the extended government shutdown and its effects on employees.

