John Legend Has Written The World's Sweetest Vows On 'Conversations In The Dark'

(Scott Garfitt/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

We're suckers for a romantic ballad with a soft melody and evocative lyrics, and John Legend's "Conversations in the Dark" is exactly that. The singer-songwriter dropped the tear-jerker today (January 10) ahead of his January 14 appearance on NBC's This Is Us, and already, we can tell that it's going to become a first-dance favorite come wedding season.

Lyrically, the track sounds a lot like vows written by a groom to his bride. "I will never try to change you, change you / I will always want the same you, same you," Legend croons on the chorus, promising a lifetime of love and acceptance to his life partner. "Swear on everything I pray to / That I won't break your heart." And though hard to believe, the song's verses are even more swoon-worthy.

In the opening verse, the EGOT winner sings about staying up late and watching movies with his significant other that they've already seen. And while that might seem like a mundane couple's activity, it's so much more than that. It's quality time spent with the person you love the most, and if that's not romance, we don't know what is.

The second verse only further illustrates what can only be described as the perfect relationship. "Sunday mornings we sleep until noon," Legend sings. "Well, I can sleep forever next to you." And when the bridge comes in, he reassures the love of his life that on days she feels invisible, insecure, or unlovable, he will always be there. "My darling you should know this," he croons. "My love is everywhere you are."

To make the song even more impactful, Legend set the lyric video to home video-style clips of in-love couples dancing in the kitchen, laughing, helping each other down the steps, and snuggling on the couch. And as romantic the video is, we can't even begin to imagine the tears that will be flowing this week when the song plays on Legend's guest episode of This Is Us.

For those interested in bawling their eyes out, the episode will air on Tuesday, January 14 at 9 p.m. EST/PST on NBC. Get those tissues ready!