Conan Gray Announces His Debut Album Kid Krow With A Moody Teaser

A few months ago, Conan Gray stopped by the MTV News office for a stripped-down, intimate three-song set. He played "Checkmate," "Comfort Crowd," and "Maniac," all tunes he said would find their way on his forthcoming debut LP. Now, we don't have to wait any longer to wonder when that'll drop.

On Friday (January 10), the 21-year-old singer-songwriter revealed that his first album, Kid Krow, is due out on March 20. He also shared the cover art, which finds Gray looking quite steely — somewhere between hardcore wrestling great Raven and Brandon Lee's immortal dark superhero pose in The Crow — with a crow hovering above him. He also shared the new song "The Story."

"The record is a study of how I perceive the world," Gray said in a statement. "I talk a lot about my friends and people I've met touring over the past year. It's me. I'm not the coolest person, but the album is me accepting the fact I'm weird and I don’t need to be anybody else. It's also a chance to encourage others to embrace who they are and be unapologetic about it."

He also added a quick little bit about the album's intimacy in a note on Instagram: "I say more on this album than I've ever said in my life, and I can't wait to tell you all of my secrets. Love y'all."

See the cover art and tracklist above and listen to "The Story" above. And while you wait for Kid Krow — which is totally a great wrestling gimmick, should Gray ever want to go that route — revisit his performance and interview in MTV News' Office Hours set below.