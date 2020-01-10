Selena Gomez's Rare: A Track-By-Track Guide To The Album's Many Moods

Getty Images

Whether you need to dance or cry, she’s got a song for you

Selena Gomez released her long-awaited new album Rare on Friday (January 10), and in an email to fans she wrote, "I hope you take this record that means so much to me and make it your own." Well, Sel, that's exactly what we're doing — by matching each new song with its corresponding mood and emotion.

Rare details Gomez's personal journey toward clarity and resilience, and no matter where you are on that road, she's got a relatable song for you. Below, see which flirty bop, vulnerable ballad, or resilient anthem you should listen to based on your current state of mind. Happy listening!