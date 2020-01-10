Alicia Keys Proves There's Power To Being An 'Underdog' In New Video

YouTube

Yesterday (January 9), Alicia Keys dropped her inspiring new single "Underdog" along with its corresponding, equally inspiring music video. In it, she shed light on those who've faced and overcome challenges, from homelessness and discrimination to single motherhood and military deployment.

The song — which was co-written with Ed Sheeran and co-produced with Johnny McDaid — implores people to look up every now and then, engage in conversations, and find human connection. It's also a reminder not to let certain circumstances keep us from pursuing our passions and achieving our goals, no matter how unlikely the odds may seem.

"This goes out to the underdog / Keep on keeping at what you love," Keys sings on the hook, encouraging listeners to fearlessly go after the things that matter most. "You'll find that someday soon enough / You will rise up." In the video, the moving lyrics are paired with images of people reuniting with their families, hustling on street corners, and celebrating life through all of its ups and downs.

"Some people may think of the word underdog as a negative word, but I see it as a powerful word representing people who may be underestimated and yet still rise to the challenge and exceed expectations," the singer said in a statement. "I love this song so much because it's about real life and real people and our experiences. We've all been in a place in our lives where we've had to defy the odds. It's never easy. One of my favorite lyrics in the song is, 'They say I would never make it but I was built to break the mold.' I don't think there's a person on the planet that hasn't felt that way."

If you want to feel inspired to connect with those around you and pursue all your biggest dreams, check out the "Underdog" video up above.