'I Felt Smothered': Siesta Key's Juliette Reveals All The Reasons She Dumped Robby

Most of Juliette's Siesta Key circle (specifically Chloe ad Alex) were wary of Robby -- and during tonight's episode, she finally saw what others were seeing post-Greece Fantasy Suite getaway and ended things with the new guy in town.

"You're amazing in every way -- it's just not what I need right now," Juliette told Robby.

"So we're breaking up," he replied in a matter-of-fact manner.

While she insisted this decision had "nothing to do with Alex," Robby disagreed and said, "You should always tell the truth."

And then the installment did end with Juliette tearfully confessing, "I'm always gonna love you" to Alex and that she wanted the best for him.

But back to Robby and Juliette. When did Juliette know it was time to call it off with the Bachelorette alum?

"When I wanted some space, he was sort of asking for more attention," Juliette revealed to MTV News. "We had been together every single day for two months, and I was getting a little claustrophobic. I had just graduated. I had just been traveling a lot and had just gotten back in town, and I had this new boyfriend. I had no time to figure out how I felt, and he just starting pushing back and making me feel kind of smothered. I was done."

And since Alex was definitely probably a contributing factor, how did this split compare to parting ways with the King of Sarasota?

"Alex was way more painful -- that was the worst," Juliette confessed. "With Robby, I was not ready to be in a relationship with him. I started to realize that I had love goggles on in our whole relationship, and then they started to fade away, and I started seeing sides of him that I wasn’t really interested in. I finally was over my previous relationship, and Robby was helping me get over someone else. And one day, I felt that I was fine and realized he was not the one for me."

