Halsey's 'You Should Be Sad' Video Is A 'Dirrty,' Shania-Referencing Hoedown

Remember when Halsey was playfully dubbed "Y'allsey" after her performance at the CMA Awards in November? Well, that was apparently just a warm-up for the country-loving pop superstar. Y'allsey has returned in full, cowboy hat-wearing force in her new video for "You Should Be Sad," released on Friday (January 9).

Halsey teased the video earlier this week by calling it a "WILD" one and proclaiming, "yee fuckin' haw" in a tweet. She wasn't kidding. In the Colin Tilley-directed video, our girl lets loose at a hoedown as wet and sweaty as Christina Aguilera's "Dirrty." Later, she brilliantly pays homage to Shania Twain by wearing her iconic all-leopard outfit from the "That Don't Impress Me Much" video, and the black minidress from "Man! I Feel Like a Woman."

All the while, Halsey tears an ex to shreds by singing, "No, you're not half the man you think that you are / And you can't fill the hole inside of you with money, drugs, and cars." She's not done yet. "I'm so glad I never ever had a baby with you / 'Cause you can't love nothing unless there's something in it for you."

"You Should Be Sad" is the latest taste of Halsey's upcoming third album, Manic. So far, we've also heard "Graveyard," "Clementine," "Finally // Beautiful Stranger," and the chart-topping smash "Without Me." Arriving in just one week, on January 17, the album also features collaborations with Dominic Fike, Alanis Morisette, and Suga of BTS.

Earlier this week, Halsey ramped up excitement for her new era when she announced the North American leg of her Manic World Tour, which begins on June 2 in Seattle and wraps up two months later in Irvine, California. See the full list of dates, and get excited for Manic's impending arrival!