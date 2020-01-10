Normani And Megan Thee Stallion Unleash Their Inner Harley Quinns In 'Diamonds'

David Od

Have you ever seen a duo as fierce as the one pictured at the top of this page? The answer is HELL NO, unless you were actually there to witness Normani and Megan Thee Stallion swing their baseball bats around in person. For the rest of us, the "Motivation" singer and the "Hot Girl Summer" rapper have given us the next best thing: the video for their new Birds of Prey collaboration, "Diamonds."

In it, Meg and 'Mani hold court at a neon-lit carnival, where they fend off hordes of bad guys with some surprisingly vicious fight moves. Footage from Birds of Prey — the upcoming DC superhero flick that stars Margot Robbie as the gleefully unhinged Harley Quinn — is peppered throughout.

As for the song itself, it's a total flex anthem. Megan comes through swinging on the first verse, warning, "I'm a supershe-ro, bitch, don't try me, ho." Another instant-classic line: "You want me to be a little more ladylike? / Come through with my girls, then beat your ass on ladies night." Normani, meanwhile, handles the hook, on which she flaunts her rocks while sampling Marilyn Monroe's classic "Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend."

"Diamonds" is the lead single from the all-female Birds of Prey: The Album, which also features songs from Halsey, Saweetie, Lauren Jauregui, Doja Cat, Summer Walker, and more. The soundtrack arrives on February 7, the same day the film hits theaters.