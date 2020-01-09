Are You The One? Alum Alexis Eddy Dead At 23

We are saddened to report a loss in the Are You the One? family.

Alexis Eddy, who appeared on Season 6 of the hit dating series, has died. She was 23. TMZ was first to report the news.

"MTV is deeply saddened to hear about the tragic loss of Alexis Eddy," the network said in a statement. "Our hearts go out to her family and friends during this difficult time."

The Mannington Police Department told E! News in statement, "This happened around 7 a.m. this morning. We were called for a report of a woman in cardiac arrest. She was pronounced dead at the scene and her body was transported to Fairmont Regional Medical Center."

The West Virginia native was a fan favorite when she was trying to find love, along with 22 other singles, back in 2017. During her time in New Orleans, she found herself in a love triangle with non-perfect matches Keith and Joe. Eventually the group was able to secure the $1 million prize at the final Match Up ceremony-- and Alexis had Anthony by her side.

Our thoughts are with Alexis' loved ones during this difficult time. Please leave your heartfelt messages in the comments.