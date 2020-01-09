Khalid Throws Caution To The Wind And Shoots His Shot On 'Eleven'

Don Arnold/WireImage)

Khalid's sitting in the driver's seat of his car, anxious to know the answer to his question. Mid conversation, he gets quiet and opens his mouth, leaving it hanging for a second. Then he turns to you to ask one thing. "Are you feeling me?"

That's the innocent, burning question at the center of the R & B singer's new song, "Eleven." After presumed weeks of parking lot conversations and wordless drives through the city right before midnight, Khalid wants to – no, has to – know if the person next to him likes him at all. It's clear that he's been feeling the vibes of their many moments and before he makes a move, he has to stop guessing, control his fear, and ask.

It turns out, it's an easy ask over such a mellow beat that's made for relaxing after dusk. A whispering guitar and answering handclap mimick the curious dance between Khalid and his passenger as the singer croons his question. In addition to its suggestive romantic nature, "Eleven" also contains a few auto tidbits for car geeks. "Twenty-one, sitting on my M5/ Ride around summer, all-wheel-drive," he sings, bragging a bit about the makeup of his BMW M5. It's the kind of subtle flex you relay to someone you're interested in just in case they don't know what you're driving. Basically, you're letting them know that you have it like that.

Khalid explained a bit about how the song came together to Zane Lowe of Apple Music's Beats 1." "My mom lives, breathes, and sleeps R & B music, so I really feel like this is the ode to just people who came before me, " he said. "It reminds me of that Timbaland and Aaliyah era when music just felt so good."

Khalid's latest loosie follows "Up All Night" which he dropped in November. That track pondered the process of growing older and thinking about the future from a mature standpoint.

Check out Khalid's awesome shoot-your-shot tune, "Eleven," up above.