American Horror Story Has Officially Been Renewed For 3 More Seasons

The news comes after creator Ryan Murphy teased that Season 10 might be its last

American Horror Story fans, rejoice! After much uncertainty about the future of the hit FX series, the network announced today (January 9) that the show — created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk — has been renewed for three more seasons.

"Ryan and Brad are the undisputed masters of horror TV, having created the anthological limited series with American Horror Story and sustaining its success for nearly a decade as FX's highest-rated series," said FX chairman John Landgraf, per Variety's report. "We are grateful to them and Dana Walden and our studio partners for committing to another three years."

"American Horror Story has showcased a wealth of award winning actors since day one," the statement continued. "And we appreciate the contributions of everyone, including Ryan, Brad and fellow executive producers Tim Minear, James Wong, Alexis Martin Woodall and Bradley Buecker; the writers; directors; cast and crew for each new, unforgettable installment of American Horror Story."

For diehard fans of the series, this news comes as quite a relief — especially since Murphy teased back in November that AHS's upcoming tenth season could possibly be its last. "We're working on an idea for Season 10 that I think people will love because it's about reuniting fan-favorite actors to come back — because it might be our last season," he told Deadline.

Now that we know that the series has been renewed through Season 13, it raises a bunch of questions. Each season thus far has explored a different theme, with the most recent — American Horror Story: 1984 — taking place on a campground and following an '80s slasher theme. So, what themes can we expect from the next several seasons? Your guess is as good as ours.

"I'm keeping mum," Murphy told Deadline when asked if Season 10 will take place in outer space, an idea he said he "flirted" with. "It would be hard because it's called American Horror Story and you'd have to stay within the legal soil limits in order to make that work," he responded. And without any confirmation of Season 10's theme, it would be impossible to guess what Murphy and Falchuk have in mind for Seasons 11, 12, and 13.

For now, let's just be glad that we have several more seasons ahead of us, shall we?