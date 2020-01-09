Kiernan Shipka's 'Straight To Hell' Should Be The New CAOS Theme Song

Netflix

Sabrina Spellman would go to the gates of hell to save her boyfriend. According to a new music video featuring Kiernan Shipka singing a devilishly catchy new song, that's exactly what she's going to do.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Season 3 is about to hit Netflix later this month, but before it does, you're definitely going to want to watch the cast go "Straight to Hell." Literally – that's what the song is called. We dare you to try and get it out of your head or watch it just once. You can't, we've already tried. It's impossible.

In the red-hot new video, Sabrina sings about doing anything for her love, Nick (Gavin Leatherwood), after the end of Season 2 found him in hell with Madam Satan. And while Sabrina and her friends were actually able to push back the Dark Lord in Season 2, they weren't able to fill the throne with another suitable contender. Just think about how far Sabrina has come since the first season. It's truly impressive.

Season 3 will find Sabrina taking her seat as Queen in a bid to keep Caliban, the Prince of Hell, from doing so. There's even a cheeky preview of what that might look like in the music video, with Sabrina posing in a dark crown and sitting atop a gilded throne. From battles in hell to wandering carnivals, what's next for Sabrina and her gang? Are things ever going to stop being over-complicated? And is she finally going to go for Nick or Harvey (Ross Lynch) definitively? Inquiring minds need to know!

Hopefully we'll find answers to these questions and more once Season 3 finally debuts. It's set to touch down on Netflix as the month begins drawing to a close on January 24. Get ready for some true fire and brimstone – and teenage drama, for good measure.