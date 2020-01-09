Dua Lipa Charged Up Ellen With Electrifying 'Don't Start Now' Performance

(Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Dua Lipa splashed onto the stage of The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday (January 9) and performed an electrifying rendition of her new single, "Don't Start Now." Set to an enormous white backdrop, Lipa and her cast of athletic dancers melted the barriers between reality and a psychedelic adjacent dimension with ease.

Lipa's show encompassed a triangular stage with vivid pink lights that continuously flashed on the gigantic background. She stood in the middle of her grooving supporting dancers who formed sharp poses throughout. The mood in Ellen's normally cheery studio space was more heightened than usual, with the crowd getting to their feet to absorb Lipa's exhilarating vibes. If you stand close enough to the screen, you'll siphon some of this excitement, too.

"Don't Start Now" is set to appear on Lipa's forthcoming studio album, Future Nostalgia, set to drop this year. She released "Don't Start Now" as the LP's lead single in November and later dropped the title track as well.

In a December interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music's Beats 1, she revealed that the LP would be different from her previous self-titled album because she had more creative control. "After touring for so long, I wanted it to be more instrumental and I felt more comfortable in the studio, so I kind of went in and gave my two cents on what I would want the production to sound like, which wasn't something that I did on my first record," she said.

Check out Lipa's thrilling new Ellen performance up above.