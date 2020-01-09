Timothée Chalamet's New Mustache Has Sparked A Hilarious Twitter Debate

(Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Want to know what's hairier than Timothée Chalamet's brand new mustache? The ongoing Twitter debate about whether the Little Women actor should continue growing out his facial hair or shave it off immediately.

Chalamet debuted his tiny mustache yesterday (January 8) at the National Board of Review Gala, and if we had to guess, his freshly groomed goatee was likely meant to complement his white suit. Instead, it took centerstage. And once photos from the event surfaced online, people were quick to sound off with some very strong opinions.

(Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

"I'd like to caress Timothée's mustache," one fan wrote on Twitter. An even more outspoken fan claimed that they would "take his razor to lunch and sprinkle that shit on my pasta like parmesan cheese." Yeah, the internet can get very interesting sometimes. But those aren't the only positive (and downright hilarious) reactions to Chalamet's new mustache.

Unfortunately, not all Chalamet stans are loving his new look. In fact, many took to Twitter to beg him to shave it off ASAP. "Pls get rid of that mustache," one fan pleaded. "U looking like my english teacher." Another very kind fan offered to "take one for the team" and eat — yes, eat — Chalamet's goatee directly off his face. How selfless!

Clearly, the internet is extremely divided on whether they prefer Chalamet clean-shaven or with a little scruff. And though they haven't quite come to an agreement (and probably never will), there is one thing we know with absolute certainty: Hardly anyone feels indifferent about his new 'stache.

At the moment, it's unclear why Chalamet decided to grow out his facial hair. But hey, does anyone really need a reason? Personally, we're all for people switching up their look. And if the actor wanted to try something new, who are we to stop him?