Bop Shop: Songs From Selena Gomez, Caroline Rose, Celeste, And More

Selena Gomez: "Cut You Off"

Selena Gomez's new album Rare is a raw and real reflection of her life over the last several years, from her health struggles to her tumultuous love life. "Cut You Off," in particular, will spark questions among fans about her past relationship with pop star Justin Bieber. "I might as well just tell you while I'm drunk," she sings over a low, groovy beat. "The truth is that I think I've had enough."

At its core, the song is an ode to a relationship that she should've given up on long before she ever did. "Gotta chop chop all the extra weight / I've been carrying for 1,460 days," she sings in the very first verse, making it clear that after four years, it was time to leave the toxicity and move forward. And now that it's all behind her, even she can't believe that she ever got caught up in a such a mess. "Professionally messing with my trust," she sings in utter disbelief. "How could I confuse that shit for love?" —Jordyn Tilchen