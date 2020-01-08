Selena Gomez Credits Therapy With 'Changing Her Life'

Getty Images

'I realized that there was a way to get help and to find people that you trust'

Selena Gomez has been refreshingly candid over the past few months about her mental health. Now, she's sharing more about the road she took to seek out healing and recovery.

The "Lose You to Love Me" singer opened up to WSJ. Magazine as part of a new Talents & Legends issue, where she discussed the moment she finally reached a point in her life where she had achieved mental clarity.

Gomez said she worked with various therapists over the course of six years to reach where she's at today, and sought out professional treatment from a variety of facilities. After doing so, she says she felt "empowered" thanks to the experience.

"I had low self-esteem, and that’s something I work on continuously," she said. "But I feel so empowered because I’ve gained so much knowledge about what was going on mentally," she explained. "My highs were really high, and my lows would take me out for weeks at a time." Luckily, Gomez was able to work with professionals to get to a better place.

"I found out I do suffer from mental health issues. And, honestly, that was such a relief," she said. "I realized that there was a way to get help and to find people that you trust. I got on the right medication, and my life has been completely changed.”

The emotions coursing through Gomez after seeking treatment appear to have colored her new music as well. After playing some of her new music for friend Taylor Swift, the "Lover" singer said "I feel like I'm seeing who you were before this." Gomez liked what she heard.

"That makes me happy. I like feeling like that girl again."

If you or someone you know is struggling with their emotional health, head to halfofus.com for ways to get help.