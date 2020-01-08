Tame Impala Try To Save You From Sinking Into The Past On ‘Lost In Yesterday’

(Frank Hoensch/Redferns)

Nostalgia is like quicksand. The more that you place your mind into the past to relive fun moments, the more you put yourself in danger to miss what's going on in front of you. It's because you become obsessed with how good it was back then as opposed to different circumstances that exist now. Tame Impala's new song, "Lost In Yesterday," is designed to pull you out of this throwback trance. Kevin Parker and the troupe want you to snap out of it and their grand plan is to hit you with waves of space-traveling funk to do it.

"Lost In Yesterday" sounds like it found itself in the future. Synths creep out from every corner along with cosmic sounds straight from a galaxy-themed pinball machine. Parker's voice floats in on top of this spaceship to deliver a serious message: get your head out of the past, you'll be oblivious to how good today is. "Does it help to get lost in yesterday?/ And you might've missed something, don't say," he sings on the chorus. The last line of the first verse captures his real feelings toward nostalgia and its destructive nature: "Eventually, terrible memories turn into great ones." Can you emerge from this pit before it swallows you whole?

"Lost In Yesterday" is the fourth single from Tame Impala's forthcoming album, The Slow Rush, that's set to drop on February 14. Before then, their last LP was 2015's Currents. The Slow Rush follows the previously released tunes, "Posthumous Forgiveness," "Borderline," and "It Might Be Time." Last March, they also released "Patience," but there's no word if that will appear on the album.

Tame Impala also has a slew of tour dates on the horizon. They have four shows in March with Clairo across California and Mexico. Then, they'll be heading out on tour with indie-pop artist Perfume Genius in May. The trek kicks off in Chicago, IL on May 29 and wraps up in George, WA on August 7.

Check out Tame Impala's anti-nostalgia anthem, "Lost In Yesterday," up above.