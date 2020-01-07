New Sex Education Season 2 Footage Teases Love, Heartbreak, And An STI

Netflix

Alright, class. Who here studied over the long break? Are you ready for another season of learning, love, heartbreak, and drama with Netflix's Sex Education? We thought you might be.

Otis Milburn (Asa Butterfield), Eric Effiong (Ncuti Gatwa), Maeve Wiley (Emma Mackey), and the rest of your classmates are returning for another fruitful, productive year of learning. This time around, however, Ola (Patricia Allison) befriends Lily (Tanya Reynolds) and Otis and Ola are dating. They're boyfriend and girlfriend, can you believe it?

But before you go gallivanting around Moordale Secondary singing the praises of the birds and bees, you'll want to make sure you're staying safe. There's been an outbreak of chlamydia going around, and we want to make sure we nip that in the bud if at all possible. Be sure you're opening up to your partners if there's something you need to talk to them about. "Just talking" would probably save many of the show's little problems, but it wouldn't be nearly as fun.

What's more, Otis has left behind the sex clinic he opened alongside Maeve, so there is no discreet advice being offered from your fellow peers. Hopefully that opens back up soon. But with Otis dealing with his mother Jean (Gillian Anderson) and her new romance, how could he ever get his head back in the right place again to start dealing with others' problems once more? You laugh, but there are some serious changes going on around here, and you'll want to get caught up before jumping back in.

Between all this drama, musical numbers, and fledgling relationships going on, it's going to be one raucous time on this season. Luckily, you've still got some time left before Netflix drops the episodes. Sex Education Season 2 looks like it's going to be absolutely killer. Tune in when the season debuts on the streaming platform on January 17, 2020.