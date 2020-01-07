Paramore's Hayley Williams Shares A Moody Teaser For Her New Solo Project

Getty Images

The new decade means new music for Hayley Williams! For her first move of 2020, the Paramore singer is launching a solo era, and the rollout officially commenced on Monday night (January 6) with the release of a cryptic teaser.

Williams's new solo project appears to be called Petals For Armor, and on a mysterious new website, petalsforarmor.com, she shared a short, eerie teaser of what's to come. The clip doesn't include any music, but instead features Williams's heavy breathing as the camera shows a glowing moon behind some tree branches. It ends with the date "1-22-2020," which means we should find out what Petals For Armor is all about on January 22.

The new teaser was also shared on the Petals For Armor Instagram account, which, since October, has been filled mostly with close-up shots of flowers and plants. (Williams also notably added a pink flower emoji to her Twitter display name, really driving home that "petals" theme.)

Fueling the fire even more, fans have started spotting Petals For Armor posters in major cities around the U.S., emblazoned with the project's title and an image of Williams.

Williams has been teasing her new solo era for a few weeks now. At the end of December, she rang in her 31st birthday with the news that she'd be releasing solo music at the top of the year. "I'm putting out some music next year," she wrote in a screenshot from her Notes app. "With the help of some of my closest friends, I made something I'm going to call my own. It's a really special project and you'll get a taste of it in January."

At the same time, the singer also posted three mysterious black squares on her Instagram account — a surefire sign she had something big in the pipeline.

Paramore's last album, After Laughter, was released in 2017 and marked the return of original member Zac Farro. Since 2018, the band has been on an unofficial hiatus, although Williams has assured fans that Paramore isn't going anywhere. In a December Instagram post from the band's account, they wrote, "We should also say thanks to you, while we're here, for carrying the torch for the band and believing in all the ways we've found to create. We love us and we love you too." After some fans started debating whether the post was hinting at an imminent split, Williams added on her own IG Story, "No, it's not a breakup announcement, weirdos."

While we await more news about Petals For Armor, take a look at fans' reactions to the new teaser below — and mark those calendars for January 22!