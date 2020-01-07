Kesha Invites You To 'Shake Ur Body' At Her High Road Tour This Spring

(Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

We're in the thick of winter, folks, which only means one thing: It's time to start mapping out all of the concerts we'll attend once the weather gets warmer. First on our list? Kesha. The "Raising Hell" singer took to Instagram today (January 7) to announce her 26-date High Road tour, and she wants you there so you can "shake ur body" to all of her new songs in arenas and amphitheaters across North America.

"I think the best 🔑for happiness and having a beautiful life is to celebrate it while I have it, with the people I love most, and shake my ass as often as possible," Kesha wrote on Instagram along with a brief video announcement. "If you wanna come shake ur body and hear the new jams LIVE, this is the place to do it!" The tour will support her upcoming album of the same name, which is set to drop on January 31.

This tour announcement is exciting for a lot of reasons. First, it's a reminder that we'll soon have new Kesha songs at our fingertips. More importantly, it marks the pop star's return to arenas and larger venues. Kesha's Rainbow tour (2017-2019) mostly took place at small to mid-size theaters, and the decision to play higher capacity venues again feels very much like a return to her Animal-era pop roots. One that she teased heavily in an interview with Billboard last September.

But Kesha isn't hitting the "high road" by herself. The tour, which kicks off in Sugar Land, Texas, on April 23 and wraps in Windsor, Canada, on June 5, will also include special guest Big Freedia. And you better be ready to dance. "On the HIGH ROAD TOUR, you will have not 1, but 2 grand supreme expert body movers," Kesha added. "@bigfreedia and YOURS TRULY - 💕me 💕!!!!!"

Want to experience the High Road tour for yourself? You'll have to act fast. Pre-sale starts tomorrow (January 8) at 9 a.m. PST, and general on-sale tickets will become available starting Friday, January 10 at 8 a.m. PST. All other info and links to purchase can be found on Kesha's website.

Check out the full list of tour dates below:

4/23/2020 - Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Center

4/25/2020 - Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

4/26/2020 - Austin, TX @ The Moody Theater

4/29/2020 - Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre

5/1/2020 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Pearl Concert Theater

5/2/2020 - San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Amphitheater

5/5/2020- Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

5/6/2020 - Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

5/8/2020 - San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

5/9/2020 - San Jose, CA @ San Jose Civic

5/11/2020 - Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom

5/13/2020 - Council Bluffs, IA @ Harrah's Council Bluffs Hotel & Casino

5/14/2020 - Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre

5/16/2020 - Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

5/17/2020 - Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

5/19/2020 - Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center

5/20/2020 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

5/22/20 - Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom

5/23/20 - Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

5/25/20 - Maryland Heights, MO @ TBA

5/27/2020 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

5/28/2020 - New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17

5/30/2020 - Mashantucket, CT @ Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino

5/31/2020 - Boston, MA @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

6/2/2020 - Washington, DC @ The Anthem

6/5/2020 - Windsor, Canada @ The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor