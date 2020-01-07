Mariah Carey Breaks Another Record: Falling Off The Billboard Chart Completely

(Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

We're one full week into 2020 and Mariah Carey is still on a record-setting streak. But now, the music icon has broken a record that's a little less, well... exciting. Carey is now the first artist in history to go from having a No. 1 song on the Billboard Hot 100 one week to falling off completely the next. Please, hold the applause.

Just last week, Carey's hit holiday song "All I Want for Christmas Is You" sat atop the chart for the third week in a row. But now that the holiday season is over, the song is nowhere to be found on the newest chart, dated January 11. But don't worry, Carey's not mad about it. "Worth it," she tweeted yesterday (January 6) alongside a gif of herself shrugging. "Haaa another record!"

Sure, this wasn't exactly a record that Carey set out to break, but she does have a point. After all, she never would've been able to break it at all if she hadn't made it to that No. 1 spot to begin with. And even she would agree that it was a long journey to get there. The Christmas classic rose to the very top of the chart in December after a 25-year-long wait. So dropping off the chart completely with a seasonal holiday song is hardly a disappointment.

It's also worth noting that Carey's broken several records in recent weeks, and all (including this one, honestly) prove Carey to be the music legend we all know her to be. Just last week, for example, she became the only artist in history to have a No. 1 single across four separate decades. And back in November, she broke three records in a single day thanks to her holiday hit, which has been dominating radio airwaves every December for a quarter century.

Like Carey, we're going to take this new record in stride and "shake it off." The reigning Queen of Christmas has broken so many incredible records already, and something tells us she's nowhere near finished.