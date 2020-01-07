Lizzo, Miley Cyrus, Lana Del Rey And More Will Lead Bonnaroo 2020

Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion, Vampire Weekend, DaBaby, and more will also appear.

The Bonnaroo Music Festival is back again and its lineup is more packed than ever with the biggest stars in the music industry. From Lizzo and Lana Del Rey, to Young Thug, the 1975, and Miley Cyrus, the list of performers for this year's Bonnaroo is roodiculous.

Around 100 of your favorite artists will be converging at Manchester, Tennesee from June 11 to June 14. In addition to the previously mentioned performers, artists like Vampire Weekend, Megan Thee Stallion, DaBaby, Yaeji, Nelly, slowthai, Denzel Curry, and others are set to appear. There's something for everyone across this vast lineup. Tickets go on sale on January 9 at 12 PM EST.

Last year's Bonnaroo Music Festival was legendary. BROCKHAMPTON, Post Malone, Kacey Musgraves, Solange Knowles, and more all ripped the stage.

Check out the full lineup up above.