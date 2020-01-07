Miley Cyrus Is Channeling Her Dad With Her Latest Hair Style

Getty Images

In late November 2019, Miley Cyrus debuted a shorter, razor-cut mullet hairstyle. Fans totally lost it. Back then, however, we hadn't even seen its true form.

Cyrus took to Instagram with a freshly-cut twist on the style she showed off back then, and it's a much more dramatic take on the style than what we previously saw. The earlier cut was dubbed "the modern mullet" by celebrity hairstylist Sally Hershberger. This one? It's probably called "The Billy Ray."

In her new photo, Cyrus is seen peering out at us from behind stylish black sunglasses while pulling up one sleeve of her T-shirt. Her hair is now much shorter in the front with fluffy bangs, and more length in the back, which still isn't the shortest she's ever gone, but it certainly does look different.

"New hair. New year. NEW MUSIC. 💀," Cyrus wrote.

The cut's official name, by way of Hershberger, is the punk shag, and it was achieved with a very special technique.

"To get the edgy look, I point-cut her hair and then used a razor to slice it into a shag – it was a very organic process. To style it, we did a rough dry and then I used my 24K Vanity Hair Shaping Balm and 24K Golden Touch Nourishing Dry Oil to finish off the piecy look," Hershberger said of the cut in a press release.

"It’s a very fashion-forward look yet very no-fuss, both reflective of Miley’s personality."

Previously, Hershberger had told E! News that Miley had been looking for something "more punk" and "edgy."

"We went with a modern mullet that she can wear sleek, but also wavy and messy," Hershberger said of the original cut.

With the style being indicative of Miley's new era, we can't wait to see what this means for the tone she's about to set with She Is Miley Cyrus, which is set to debut later this year. In the meantime, we can bop to the slinky new song she previewed for the new year.