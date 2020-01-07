The Ben Solo Challenge Lets The Rise Of Skywalker Fans Act Out Their Favorite Scene

Lucasfilm

Ben Solo/Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) may not have had as much screen time as many fans may have wanted in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, but he's back with a vengeance on social media.

Warning: This post contains major spoilers for the season finale of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Fans are taking to their platforms of choice to post clips of themselves tackling the Ben Solo Challenge, inspired by one of their favorite moments from the latest Star Wars film. Near the end of the movie, Kylo Ren slowly begins to realize that he can break free from the Dark Side's chains while on a mission to find Rey (Daisy Ridley) on Exegol.

When Ren arrives, he's decided to revert to his real name, Ben Solo, and he's made up his mind to fight for the Light Side, just like mother Leia Organa (Carrie Fisher) would have wanted. He pairs up with Rey to defeat Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid), but not before facing the Knights of Ren.

Rey ends up sliding Luke Skywalker's (Mark Hamill) lightsaber after realizing he's Kylo no more, and he activates it while still behind his back. It's at this moment he gives a cocky little shrug at the Knights of Ren before absolutely destroying them. This shrug is the crux of the Ben Solo Challenge, and fans have taken it upon themselves to start mimicking it in their own clips.

There are too many to sit through in all, but here are some notable creations.

As you'll note, this shrug is a callback to Ben's father Han, and the realization just might make you shed a tear when you catch it. Like father, like son.

The challenge is still going on right now, so if you think you've got any of Star Wars' most noble scoundrel in you, you might want to give your own Ben Solo Challenge clip a go.