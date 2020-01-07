Pharrell Williams Leads The Choir In Emotional New Kimmel Performance

(Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Richard Mille)

Pharrell Williams gave an awesome and emotional live performance of "Letter To My Godfather" on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night (January 7). He was joined on stage by a choir for a riveting rendition of the song that's dedicated to legendary music executive Clarence Avant and appears in his Netflix documentary, The Black Godfather. There wasn't a dry eye in the entire building as it played. At least, there wasn't in mine.

Pharrell led the choir with sharp, piercing autotune, but it wasn't overbearing. He left the soft cooing to the choir, whose "ooo"'s lifted his vocals off the ground on top of a pillow of air. Even though it was soft and slow, Pharrell managed to inject the show with powerful volts of electricity. The choir elevated its voice and its hands as Pharrell danced across the stage. It ended with one final vocal and clap run with everyone's arms raised to the sky.

The Black Godfather came out last June. It tells the story of Avant's rise to become one of the most legendary music industry executives ever, coming to be known as the "Godfather of Black Music." The Black Godfather features interviews with former President Barack Obama, Diddy, Snoop Dogg, and more.

Check out Pharrell's striking performance of "Letter To My Godfather" up above.