Quavo Isn't Bragging, He's Inspiring On 'Practice Makes Perfect'

(Tommaso Boddi/WireImage)

Look out for Quavo's motivational podcast coming soon. Just kidding. The Migos frontman has dropped an inspirational new song, "Practice Makes Perfect," that's meant to push each and every listener to achieve their best; if it was a commercial, it would be a black and white Gatorade ad featuring tired athletes with electrolyte-restoring sweat. It's short and to the point, but its message sticks with you long after it ends. Get to the bag by any means necessary.

Quavo welds the autotune to his voice and gets emotional with his bars that are technically flexes, but also closed fists in the air in the midst of a rousing speech. Just look at its title. "Practice Makes Perfect." He's demanding for you to put in your ten thousand hours of hard work, just as he has. "I been winning from the start/Young ni–a workin' hard," he carols on the chorus. Later on, he lets you know the kind of goodwill you can give people when you're finally up to the next level when he shrugs off buying his partner a new purse before she wakes up. His reason? Just because.

"Practice Makes Perfect" is Quavo's first new music of 2019. He dropped his debut solo album, Quavo Huncho, in 2018. This could signal the beginning of a new rollout for Quavo or the Migos, but who knows. For now, it's the product of the practice that has made him perfect.

Listen to Quavo's empowering new song, "Practice Makes Perfect" up above.