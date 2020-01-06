Getty Images

Lizzo Is Leaving Twitter For A While Due To 'Too Many Trolls'

Lizzo is taking a break from Twitter, and she'll be back when she "feels like it."

Unfortunately, that will leave the social media platform feeling like a much less bright and positive place for some time. The pop superstar can always be counted on for a nugget of body-positive wisdom and "love yourself" maxims that can always lift us up when we need it.

Right now though, it looks like she needs to take some time out to focus on her own well-being and self-care, as she took to Twitter with one last post before peacing out.

"Yeah I can’t do this Twitter shit no more.. too many trolls... ✌🏾," she wrote. "I’ll be back when I feel like it."

After tweeting the news of her hiatus, others chimed in with support, encouraging her to put her block button to good use and to look for the positive, keeping those hater blockers on.

Lizzo didn't indicate a specific incident that took place that caused her self-imposed Twitter sabbatical, but in December she found herself the target of body-shaming trolls after user @drboycewatkins1 named her in a tweet about the "obesity epidemic in America," claiming she was popular because she "lies" to people and tells hem they're "just fine the way they are."

The "Truth Hurts" singer didn't stand for this kind of talk, and immediately fired back.

"I'm popular because I write good songs and I'm talented and perform high energy hour and a half shows filled with love. The only person who needs to do better is you," she tweeted.

"Keep my name out ya mouth & look in the mirror before you come for me," she advised. "Here's the attention you ordered." Her fans immediately leapt to offer their support, just as they did when Lizzo announced she would be leaving the platform for the time being.

It isn't clear whether it'll be a day, a month, or even a year before Lizzo comes back to Twitter, but we'll all be right here waiting for her storied return.