What A Time To Be Alive Again: Drake And Future Are Teasing Something Exciting

Oh, what a time to be alive – again! Drake and Future are joining forces for something called "Life Is Good." Last night (Jan 5), Drake posted a picture of a laptop screen with the three words followed by "FUTURE + DRAKE" on his Instagram Story, sending fans into a happy kind of panic mode. In the season of surprise drops, it's important to keep your eyes and ears glued to streaming services in case something just pops up there.

It's quite possible that "Life Is Good" is proof that Drake and Future are preparing to drop a sequel to What A Time To Be Alive, their joint commercial mixtape that they released in 2015. Recently, a leaked song named "I Know" appeared on streaming services before being removed. At the end of December, the rappers were also spotted shooting a music video in a fast-food restaurant. Around this time, they also bought matching chains with their respective insignia: Future's bald eagle, Drake's owl, both bedazzled.

What A Time To Be Alive was a major hit aside from just Drake and Future's collective star power; it sounded damn good, too. It featured the roof-raising Metro Boomin collaboration "Jumpman" and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. Fans have clamored for a follow-up to it since and it looks like the rappers are bringing it this year, finally.

