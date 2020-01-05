Awkwafina's Major Golden Globes Win Is Just The Beginning

Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal Media, LLC via Getty Images

Awkwafina is officially a Golden Globe winner! The actress took home the award for her first-ever nomination in the coveted Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture: Musical or Comedy category for her performance in The Farewell, a heartfelt film about a Chinese family scheduling one last major get-together before their grandmother’s passing.

“This is great. If anything, if I fall upon hard times, I can sell this. So that’s good,” she began with a lighthearted joke. Awkwafina continued to thank the usual suspects: the HFPA voting body, her film’s studio A24, her scene partner Zhao Shuzhen, and her director Lulu Wang.

Then Awkwafina turned to a more personal place, thanking her father and her grandmother, and paying homage to her mother, who passed away when the actress was a child. “I’d like to dedicate this to my dad, Wally. I told you I’d get a job, dad,” she joked. “And to my grandma, my best friend, the woman who raised me, and to my mother, Tia, who I always hoped was watching from somewhere above, and I hope she’s watching now.”

The actress bested Globes vets Cate Blanchett (for Where'd You Go, Bernadette) and Emma Thompson (for Late Night), and fellow newcomers Ana de Armas (for Knives Out) and Beanie Feldstein (for Booksmart) to take home the honor.

This may have been the first Globe for Awkwafina, but audiences have been clamoring for more of her ever since her scene-stealing turn in 2018’s Crazy Rich Asians. That same year, she also appeared alongside Blanchett, Sandra Bullock, Anne Hathaway, and Rihanna in Ocean’s Eight, and can currently be seen in Jumanji: The Next Level. Her Comedy Central series Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens is set to premiere later this month, and she’s set to voice Scuttle in Disney’s upcoming The Little Mermaid live-action movie.

It seems like this win is only the first of many to come.