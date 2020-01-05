Excuse Me, But Where Is Laura Dern’s Golden Globe For Best Hair?

Getty Images

By Lauren Rearick

Laura Dern should have won a Golden Globe for Best Hair.

Sure, no such award exists, but as the star took to the stage to accept her win for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for her scene-stealing performance in Marriage Story, one couldn’t help but notice that, wow, her waves are perfect.

Maintaining any sort of curl is no easy feat, and Dern rocked her loose waves with ease at the 2020 Golden Globes ceremony. Much like her refusal to ever waver from being rich in Big Little Lies, Dern’s blond waves never falter in their perfection, even when it comes to the space conditions of Star Wars. Her character Vice Admiral Amilyn Holdo faced death, and battle, with violet waves of literal perfection.

For two consecutive Golden Globes and literally everything she’s in, Dern has made me feel inadequate about my own ability to properly maintain a curl, and I’ll be damned if she doesn't get the recognition in beauty she so rightfully deserves. And here’s the thing: Social media definitely agrees.

This Twitter user understands the hair envy experienced at the hands, or uh, waves, of Dern, writing, “Laura Dern’s hair is what I want my hair to do but it never does,” and this person even believes, and may have a point, that her hair is not of this world. To that I say: Neither is Dern.

There’s still time to right this wrong, and as we begin to look toward the next awards show, perhaps we take a cue from this mastermind and just give Dern’s hair all of the awards.