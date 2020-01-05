Phoebe Waller-Bridge Offers An Extra Special Thanks To Obama On The Golden Globes Stage

Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal Media, LLC via Getty Images

First Fleabag came for the Emmys, and now the Amazon series has taken the Globes. The second season of Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s highly celebrated show (or rather one of her highly celebrated shows, right alongside cult-fave Crashing and awards-darling Killing Eve) has been awarded the Best Television Series: Musical or Comedy at the 2020 Golden Globes.

The show’s creator and star took the stage for the second time of the night (following her win for acting in the series) to talk about the true friendship among the cast and offer a very special thank you to former President Barack Obama.

“A huge, huge thank you to everyone for supporting us so much,” Waller-Bridge began. “We have such an incredible cast and everyone poured so much into this show, so much heart and so much love. And we all — it’s a bit gross — but we all became best friends. Which is ironic because the show is about such a lonely lady.”

After thanking Amazon for the support, Waller-Bridge tacked on her own personal moment of gratitude. “Personally, I’d like to also thank Obama for putting us on his list. And as some of you may know, he’s always been on mine,” she said, practically with a wink, before adding, “And if you don’t get that joke please watch Season 1 of Fleabag really, really quickly!”

Fleabag triumphed over last year’s winner The Kominsky Method, 2018’s winner The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, two-time category nominee Barry, and Ryan Murphy’s newcomer The Politician. The show boasted a total of three nominations this year, and is leaving the ceremony with two statuettes in hand.