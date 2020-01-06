Only Jason Momoa Could Pull Off A Tank Top At The Golden Globes

Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Jason Momoa will be forever known as Aquaman, and also as Khal Drogo, and perhaps yet even more so as stepdad to Zoë Kravitz. But on Sunday night (January 5) at the Golden Globes, the actor was someone even more important: He was a man — perhaps the only man! — in a tank top at a formal Hollywood awards show.

Granted, the star did not begin his night in just a tank top. He hit the red carpet in a cool dark green jacket and a glowing green necklace to bust out some steely smizing with wife Lisa Bonet. And by the time he took the stage later on with Kravitz as co-presenters, he'd assumed the same uniform, looking regal as ever.

Photo by Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

But in between those two key moments, something happened. The man took his jacket off and sat at the table clad in the black tank top underneath. May we all aspire to be so comfortable!

Though he was dressed ready for maximum comfort, Momoa didn't simply kick back and relax and enjoy a few libations. There was work to be done. When Brian Cox headed up to to accept his Best Performance in a Television Series – Drama award for Succession, he passed by an enthusiastically clapping Momoa, who even helped direct him to the steps leading up to the stage. What a gent.

This year's Golden Globes were a tad unexpected and often even alarming — from host Ricky Gervais's outright nihilism to star-making wins from Awkwafina and Taron Egerton — but it feels comforting to know that Momoa was comfortable throughout all the madness.

2020 is mere days old. If we can somehow harness this energy and bring it with us for the remaining 360 days, I think we can make a positive difference in the world. Thank you.

Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

See the glory of Jason Momoa's black tank top above, then peep the muscly man's 2019 interview with MTV News — in which he opts for a black Harley-Davidson shirt instead — in the video below.