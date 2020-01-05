Bill Hader And Rachel Bilson Are Now Red-Carpet Official

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

After weeks of paparazzi-fueled dating rumors, Bill Hader and Rachel Bilson made their relationship official by debuting on the 2020 Golden Globes red carpet on Sunday (January 5). Tabloid reports recently spotted them out picking up seltzer and Coke cans at a Ralph's in L.A. and grabbing coffee at a Starbucks in his hometown of Tulsa, Oklahoma — and now, we finally have non-pap, highly official photography to confirm their relationship.

Hader looked classically dapper in a black tux, while Bilson opted for a black and gold dress. Get a load of these two!

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Hader is up for Best Performance in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy for the title role in HBO's Barry, an often hilariously offbeat show that can simply be summed up as "hitman goes to acting class."

Bilson, perhaps best known for starring as Summer Roberts on The O.C., appeared with Hader in the 2013 rom-com The To Do List, where they shared a funny sex scene.

While there are a lot of questions about this pairing (How did they meet? Do they have any Baby Yoda theories? Did they prefer Adam Driver's muted moodiness in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker or his explosive radiance in Marriage Story?), I only have one that needs to be answered ASAP: Have they talked about the SNL digital short "The Shooting" a.k.a. "Dear Sister" a.k.a. the one that parodies The O.C.?

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

I would like to know, please let me know, please address it in a jointly broadcast IGTV video, thank you.

Bask in the new coupledom in the images above, then catch MTV's wide-ranging conversation with Hader from 2019 below.