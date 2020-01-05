Margot Robbie Made A 225-Hour Bustier Look Totally Effortless

Getty Images

By Lauren Rearick

Thanks to Margot Robbie’s red carpet outfit at the 2020 Golden Globes, we’re officially ready to embrace any and all clothing items with pockets.

Strutting down the Golden Globes red carpet, the star of the forthcoming Birds of Prey wore a floor-length white Chanel skirt that conveniently featured pockets. She paired the sleek skirt with a shiny Chanel top adorned in a colorful floral print.

The look was a far departure from Robbie’s usual wardrobe as everyone’s favorite — and the most fashionable — member of the Suicide Squad. And unlike Harley Quinn’s two-toned pigtails, Robbie wore her blonde hair straight and down.

Nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her performance as Kayla Pospisil in Bombshell, the actor’s Golden Globes outfit reportedly took 225 hours to make, Nylon reported. The bustier was comprised of 4,750 individual crystals, and she paired the top with accessories and makeup also by the brand. Casually walking the carpet with her hands in her pockets, Robbie made her glam look totally effortless.

And Robbie wasn’t the only celeb embracing clothing with extra space. Knives Out star Ana de Armas wore a blue Ralph & Russo sequin gown with pockets, while Gemma Chan sported a blue knee-length dress that included pockets.

There’s no way of knowing whether these stars packed their pockets with a little extra lip gloss or maybe even a snack, but they could always use the space to hold any awards they happen to snag. This is Robbie’s second Golden Globes nomination; the star was previously nominated in 2018 for Best Actress in a Motion Picture for I, Tonya.