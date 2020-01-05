Joey King’s Golden Globes Dress Is A Gorgeous Optical Illusion

Getty Images

No, your eyes are not playing tricks on you

By Lauren Rearick

The 2020 Golden Globes ceremony has barely begun, but Joey King already won our hearts, and played serious tricks on our eyes, with her red carpet outfit.

Nominated for Best Performance by an Actress for her work in Hulu’s limited series The Act, King arrived at the Golden Globes red carpet in a white and silver Iris van Herpen dress that was a complete optical illusion.

Getty Images

The dazzling gown, which also doubled as a walking piece of art, started at King’s neck and featured thin silver lines that ran along the length of a white dress, creating a hypnotizing pattern that billowed out into cloud-like sleeves. In addition to the artsy cape effect featured at the bottom of the dress, the lines met up in the middle, creating a pattern that gave us fashion tunnel vision.

As pointed out by fashion mavens on Twitter, the design was featured in Van Herpen’s Fall 2019 collection. For her “deluxe” Winter 2020 spin on the look, the star of Netflix’s The Kissing Booth 2 paired the dress with white Jimmy Choo shoes, jewelry from Harry Winston, and a slicked-back updo.

Social media immediately fell in love with the frock, writing, “This is not an easy dress but Joey King makes it look effortless.” One user rightfully deemed it a couture moment and another was also getting major optical illusion vibes.

King isn’t the only famous fan of the designer. Emila Clarke wore the same dress on the cover of Wonderland’s Winter issue, while other faces including Lady Gaga, Rihanna, and Indya Moore have been spotted in other mesmerizing Van Herpen designs.

Viewers will have to wait and see whether King ends up winning her first ever Golden Globe award, but it’s clear that her debut definitely made an impression.