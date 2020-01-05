Golden Globes Glam: All The Best Looks From This Year's Red Carpet

The holiday season might be behind us, but tonight (January 5), we have a whole new reason to celebrate. It's Golden Globes night, folks! And some of the biggest stars across TV and film this past year and beyond have officially hit the red carpet looking glamorous as ever. And yes, we're already dreaming of ways to incorporate these trends into our everyday wardrobes.
Upon first glance, there's a ton of pastel pink, feathers, and our personal favorite, puffy sleeves, proving that many of our favorite stars weren't afraid to take fashion risks this year. But alas, some simply did it better than others. Billy Porter, for example, stepped onto the carpet wearing a train made entirely of feathers. And Joey King's ensemble has to be one of our favorites, complete with its very own optical illusion. But before we give too many Golden Globes fashion spoilers away, keep scrolling to see which celebs really took our breath away. We promise, they totally crushed it this year.
Joey King(Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
Joey King has a big night ahead of her — especially since she's nominated for her performance in Hulu's The Act. King arrived to the awards wearing a black, white, and sheer knee-length dress. And although it's a bit of an optical illusion, we have to admit, she's rocking it.
Billy Porter(Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
Tonight, Porter could very well go home with the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a TV drama. And in the event that he takes home a shiny, new trophy tonight, his outfit must be perfection. Clearly, he delivered. This is more than just an all-white suit. It's a whole look featuring features and sparkly heels. Need we say more?
Beanie Feldstein(Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
The Booksmart lead hit the red carpet proving that she's more than an actor; she's a movie star. Feldstein paired this off-the-shoulder, cinched-waist metallic gown with a matching braided headband, proving that she's a winner tonight no matter what the Golden Globes say.
Kit Harington(Steve Granitz/WireImage)
The Game of Thrones actor kept it classic this evening in an all-black suit. And although he's not exactly taking any risks here, he did make the risky decision of forgoing a tie this year, and honestly, we respect it.
Taylor Swift(Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
We know tonight's all about TV and movies, but let's not forget that it's a big night for Taylor Swift, too. The Lover songstress is nominated in the category of Best Original Song for Cats's "Beautiful Ghost," and this blue and green floral ballgown would be perfect for accepting such an honor.
Kaitlyn Dever(Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
The Unbelievable star arrived on the carpet in a floral, puffy-sleeved ballgown that we won't soon forget. It makes sense that she went with something so bold. The actress's Netflix miniseries is nominated tonight, and if it wins, it'll mark Dever's first Golden Globes win ever. So yeah, we're kind of living for this.
Kerry Washington(Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
We love a celebrity who isn't afraid to take a fashion risk, and the Scandal star's Golden Globes look certainly qualifies. This year, Washington opted for a satin skirt, a black suit jacket, and most importantly, a fierce body chain.
Ansel Elgort(Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
Elgort switched it up this evening by going with a navy blue velvet suit, but that's hardly the most impressive thing about this look. With this outfit, it's all about the details, and between the butterfly brooch and the glitter on his eyes, we think we're in love.
Priyanka Chopra(Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
Chopra may have arrived at the Golden Globes arm in arm with Nick Jonas, but make no mistake: She was the star of the show. The actress chose an off-the-shoulder Barbie pink dress with ruching, and we're already scouring the internet for a cheaper, but equally as fabulous, version for ourselves.
Phoebe Waller-Bridge(Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
We live for a power suit, and who better to rock one this year than Fleabag's own Phoebe Waller-Bridge? The actress and creator, who took home tonight's award for Actress in a Musical or Comedy TV Series, arrived at the Globes in this sparkly tweed pant and jacket set, and we're going to need a dupe for this outfit ASAP.
Sofia Carson(VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)
The Descendants star couldn’t quite decide between feathers or ruffles this evening, so she took a risk and went with both. The actress stepped onto the Golden Globes carpet looking glamorous as ever in a pastel pink ballgown that has, well, a little bit of everything. And while it might be too much for some, for her, it’s perfect.
Zoey Deutch(Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
At first glance, The Politician star's sunny, golden outfit might appear as a gown. But upon closer inspection, Deutch is actually wearing a jumpsuit, which sets her look apart right off the bat. Not to mention, the sapphire jewels bring this puffy-sleeved, plunge-necked ensemble up several notches.