It's 2020 And Emma From Friends Is Awake From Her Nap

(David Hume Kennerly/Getty Images)

Listen, there were a lot of things we were expecting for the beginning of 2020. New music from Justin Bieber? Check. The Coachella lineup? Check. More questionable decisions from the President of the United States? Check. What we weren't expecting, however, was for Noelle Sheldon — the actress who played Ross and Rachel's daughter on Friends — to respond to Chandler's 17-year-old joke from a 2003 episode celebrating her character's first birthday.

Yesterday (January 2), Noelle — who shared the role of Emma with her twin sister, Cali Sheldon — took to Instagram to ring in the New Year with a Photoshopped image of her on the Central Perk set. "Just woke up from the best nap of all time," she wrote. "Happy 2020!! (ft. my poorly done photoshop) Hope everyone has an excellent year full of family, friends, and laughter!!"

For those of you who might need a refresher, Noelle's caption was in reference to an episode that aired during the sitcom's tenth and final season called "The One with the Cake." In it, Ross tries to get Monica and Chandler to record a special message for Emma that he plans to give her on her 18th birthday. "Hi Emma, it's the year 2020," Chandler says. "Are you still enjoying your nap?" Clearly, his joke aged well; it's 2020 and Emma is awake and more refreshed than ever.

Noelle isn't the only one who looks back on her Friends experience fondly. Last September, her sister Cali posted a throwback photo from the set to celebrate the show's 25th anniversary. She even referred to Jennifer Aniston as — wait for it — MOM. Ugh, the feels.

Prior to that, she posted a photo of herself with all three of the show's leading ladies, including Aniston, Courteney Cox, and Lisa Kudrow. "The one where it all began," she wrote.

For Friends fans, this sweet message from one of the actresses who played Emma was the perfect way to kick off 2020. And not only is she awake, but she's all grown up, too. Ross and Rachel must be so proud.