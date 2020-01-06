Deena Cortese's Son Just Celebrated A Big Jersey Shore Birthday

Deena Cortese's "everything" -- aka her son CJ with husband Christopher Bruckner -- is officially a member of the single digits club!

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star's bundle of meatball joy celebrated his first birthday this past weekend, and it was a special day for little lad as well as his family and friends.

"Last year today at 4:41 PM my life changed .. I was made a mommy and it was the best thing that ever happened to me," Deena captioned the Instagram album above. "I can not believe your One today CJ time is flying .. saying your my entire world in an under statement .. this has been the best year of our lives and most exciting watching you do all your firsts and seeing how excited new things make you .. you’ve brought so much love and joy into our entire family .. you are the most silly and sweet boy and your always so happy.. you have a smile that will light up an entire room .. we love you so much our little Christopher John."

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Jenni "JWOWW" Farley and Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino shared matching "second family" snapshots from the bday bash (as seen below).

Offer your best wishes for CJ and his parents in the comments