Lauv Hits The Exercise Bike In His Aspirational 'Changes' Video

Getty Images

Lauv has an exciting year ahead of him, with the impending release of his long-awaited debut album. But before that happens, he has some big changes to make. Cue the singer-songwriter's first single of 2020: the aptly titled "Changes," which arrived on Thursday (January 2), alongside a simple but effective visual.

In it, Lauv ventures into his backyard to take a ride on an old stationary bike. As he pedals away, he details his intentions for the new year: cut his hair, stop drinking, take care of his mental health, and generally get back to feeling like himself. "Changes, they might drive you half insane / But it's killing you to stay the same," he sings, ultimately ending things on an optimistic note. "But it's all gonna work out, it's all gonna work out someday."

On Instagram, Lauv said of his new track, "2020 is about changing for the better so I made a song about it." He added in a press release, "I wrote 'Changes' about being at a point in my life where it just wasn't working for me anymore. I wasn't happy with myself, with the way I was living, and I felt like I needed to grow and evolve. It's one of my most personal songs, and a massive favorite from the album."

That aforementioned album, ~how i'm feeling~, includes a string of previously released singles, including "Sims," the LANY collaboration "Mean It," "Drugs & The Internet," and "fuck, i'm lonely." Here's hoping that Lauv sticks to his New Year's resolutions by the time his debut project arrives on March 6.