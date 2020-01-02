Getty Images

Selena Gomez Shared Her 'Year Of Being The Third Wheel' On Instagram

Selena Gomez has been sharing a lot more with fans ever since she made her official return to social media back in January 2019. But her latest cache of Instagram Story posts are some of the most personal we've seen yet.

The "Lose You to Love Me" singer used her Instagram Story as her own personal time machine as she looked back upon some of her favorite moments of 2019. The result? Plenty of fun behind-the-scenes moments and candid shots that'll make Selenators fall in love all over again.

First, the singer posted a snap where she's seen hugging two friends (a couple), joking that 2019 was the "year of being the third wheel." She "loved it," no less. Poor Selena! But if anyone's going to make an awesome third wheel, it's this phenomenal pop star.

Instagram/selenagomez

Then, Selena posted a photo from one of her best friends' wedding.

"But I'm still #1," she said. And you'll always be to us, girl!

Instagram/selenagomez

She also shared a quick shot of her riding in what appeared to be a private jet for her birthday, surrounded by friends.

Instagram/selenagomez

Because she's an absolute queen, she shared a brief look at herself recording her smash hit "Look At Her Now," and it looks like it was pretty comfy.

Instagram/selenagomez

We had a glimpse of Selena working out as part of her rehearsals, where she still managed to slay us.

Instagram/selenagomez

Selena even took some time out last year to play with her BFF Taylor Swift's cat.

Instagram/selenagomez

Of course, "because she had to," Selena also showed off a bit in one of her snaps.

Instagram/selenagomez

It's certainly been a whirlwind year for the star, and we can't wait to see what 2020 brings. We're just days away from the release of her third solo studio album Rare, and if it's anything like the bangers she already released, she's in for a 2020 takeover.