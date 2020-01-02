Lizzie McGuire Is Officially Back In New Disney+ Teaser

Disney+

It's a whole new year, folks! And if we know anything at all about 2020, it's that it will be chock-full of new shows and movies to stream. Don't believe us? Just check out the brand new teaser Disney+ released yesterday (January 1), which gives OG Lizzie McGuire fans their first look at the show's reboot.

In the short, seconds-long clip of Hilary Duff as Lizzie, she pops into someone's car window and says, "Hi, it's me." Yep! Lizzie McGuire is back, and we couldn't be more stoked about it.

Although this is fans' first clip from the upcoming series, it's certainly not the first time they've seen Lizzie all grown up in this iconic gold and black outfit, which pays homage to her signature style. In October, the actress took to Instagram to share her first day on set. "Happy first LIZZIE day!!!!!" she wrote. "NYC.....cue the rain."

While Lizzie McGuire is certainly one of the most highly anticipated series to hit the platform this year, it's not the only thing Disney fans have to look forward to. The teaser also revealed that the live-action versions of The Lion King and Aladdin will be hitting the streaming platform. Also, The Mandalorian and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series will be returning for their second seasons, so if you're not all caught up yet, make that your New Year's resolution.

But wait, there's more. In addition to delivering live-action flicks and second seasons to some of the platform's most talked-about series, Disney+ will be gifting viewers with Toy Story 4, Diary of a Future President, The Phineas and Ferb Movie: Candace Against the Universe, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and so much more!

If you didn't think Disney+ could top the content it's given us since its launch on November 12, 2019, get ready. It's officially 2020 and things are about to get so much better.