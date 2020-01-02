Miley Cyrus Previews A Sexy New Song To Start Off The Year

(Denise Truscello/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

Fresh after the ball dropped to signal the start of not only 2020, but also a new decade, Miley Cyrus has given the world the first surprise of the year: she's preparing to drop something. It could be a song, it could be an album; with Miley, there's no telling what she's planning to put out. But her new recap video of last decade, 10 Years In 10 Minutes, hints at something massive coming this way.

Miley captures so many of her biggest moments of the last decade in 10 Years In 10 Minutes, starting with the release of her movie The Last Song that also starred future hubby Liam Hemsworth in March of 2010 and ending with a performance at iHeartRadio Music Festival in September of 2019. Along the way, the heart-warming video, that bleeds in a retro-VHS filter, covers everything from her then-shocking 2012 haircut when she sliced off her iconic brown hair from her Hannah Montana days, the release of "Can't Stop" in 2013, and her emotional speech at the Women's March in Los Angeles in 2017, to the end of her relationship with Liam, the release of "Don't Call Me Angel" with Ariana Grande and Lana Del Rey, and more.

At the very end of the video after all of 2019 has wrapped, though, is the hint that 2020 will be legendary for Miley. While the singer serves looks with a shirt that says "I Am Here," a bootylicious beat, made hotter with sticky grunts and moans, plays in the background. The caption for this particular scene is "New Era Starts Now." While we don't know for sure what this beat is, fans have speculated that it's from a song that Miley previewed last May, unofficially known as "Bad Karma."

Miley is set to release her seventh studio album, She Is Miley Cyrus, this year. She released its first six tracks as the She Is Coming EP last May.

Take a look at Miley's awesome recap video of her decade and preview of what's to come up above.