7 Unsung Women Of Star Wars Who Deserve More

Lucasfilm

From Sana Starros to Bastila Shan, we want to see more of them

Warning: This post contains major spoilers for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

The Star Wars universe is teeming with life, with memorable people, places, and droids who make the fictional galaxy far, far away so narratively rich. Women throughout Star Wars lore, especially, have long formed the backbone of this sprawling universe.

Unfortunately, it’s usually the women of the sci-fi franchise who find themselves being swept under the rug on the big screen. The very same women who rally rebel forces, run side by side with scoundrels, and deliver Imperial Star Destroyer-sized zingers are repeatedly banished to lesser roles, meaning there’s a whole world of female characters waiting in the wings who we barely know. For every Rey Skywalker and Jyn Erso, there's a dozen characters like Sana Starros and Mon Mothma who never get their due.

Star Wars as a franchise has made a habit of introducing fresh faces with promising roles and then sidelining them. We saw this in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, in which Kelly Marie Tran's Rose Tico, who took center stage in Rian Johnson's The Last Jedi, was given just over a minute of screen time in the latest movie.

While there are many ways future Star Wars movies, TV shows, comics, and games can improve upon the way female characters are utilized in the story, it’s important to get to know some of the women already part of the established Star Wars universe, all of whom just don't get enough time in the spotlight.