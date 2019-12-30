It's Not Even 2020 Yet And Mariah Carey's Already Breaking Records

(Terence Patrick/CBS via Getty Images)

Just because Christmas is over doesn't mean the reigning Queen of Christmas is done setting records. According to Billboard, Mariah Carey is now the first artist in history to have a No. 1 single across four different decades. And yes, even our very own Mimi is stunned by the accomplishment.

Upon hearing the exciting news, which came when Billboard released the latest Hot 100 chart dated January 4, 2020, the "All I Want For Christmas Is You" songstress took to Instagram to celebrate not only the song's third week at No. 1, but her brand new four-decade-spanning record. "Yaaaaaaaaay!!! WE. DID. IT." she wrote, admittedly unclear as to how long a decade actually is.

Fortunately, there were loads of lambs in her comments ready to clear up any confusion, and they kindly explained that she had No. 1 singles in the '90s, '00s, '10s, and now '20s. Others, however, were perfectly fine acting like a decade isn't a thing at all. "If Mariah doesn't know what a decade is than we don't know either," one fan joked.

But alas, it's true. In addition to topping the first Billboard Hot 100 chart of 2020, Carey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You" finally rose to the top of the chart this December after a 25-year wait, making it Carey's 19th No. 1 hit and her only No. 1 single of the '10s. In the '90s, the singer logged 14 songs at No. 1, and later, she logged four more in the 2000s. Hence, four decades.

This new record means that Carey's surpassed artists including Stevie Wonder, Michael Jackson, Elton John, Janet Jackson, Madonna, Christina Aguilera, Britney Spears, and Usher in terms of No. 1 singles across the most decades. But just because Carey's the first to do it certainly doesn't mean another artist won't trail closely behind. So who's it going to be next? It's anyone's guess.