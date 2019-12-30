Getty Images

The former president's list of favorite songs in 2019 also features Solange, Ozuna, Lil Nas X, and more

Like You, Barack Obama Was Very Into Lizzo, DaBaby, And Rosalía This Year

Every year, former President Barack Obama tells the world of the movies, books, and music that he's been a fan of over the last 12 months. Today (December 30), he's released the list of his favorite songs of 2019, and it features a ton of surprises. Not only was he a fan of songs like Lizzo's "Juice," Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus's "Old Town Road (Remix)," and DaBaby's "Suge," but he also liked some of the year's lowkey smashes like Dominic Fike's "3 Nights," Solange's "Binz," and so much more.

This vast and varied list stretches across genres and makes the case for the former commander-in-chief to become a playlist curator of sorts if he ever wanted to.

Obama's 35-song list stretches across multiple genres. You'll find R&B tunes like Summer Walker's "Playing Games," Snoh Aalegra's "I Want You Around," Beyoncé's "Mood 4 Eva," and others. Then, you'll find reggaeton tunes like Ozuna, Daddy Yankee, J Balvin, Farruko, and Anuel AA's "Baila Baila Baila (Remix)" and Rosalía's "Con Altura" mixed in as well.

Rap songs like J. Cole's "Middle Child" and Migos (and Mustard)'s "Pure Water" appear as well next to alternative songs like Big Thief's "Not," Maggie Rogers' pop smash, "Burning," and much more. There's music for everyone here. What draws each song together through a connecting thread is how they represent what was best about this year in music.

In August, Obama released his playlist of songs that he loved from the summer. It featured music from Ella Mai, SZA, Drake, and more. And of course it also featured Lizzo's "Juice."

Check out Obama's full list of favorite 2019 songs up above.