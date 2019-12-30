Chrissy Teigen Falling While Ice Skating Is An End Of 2019 Mood

Getty Images

How are you spending the holidays? Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend headed out for a chilly ice skating date on Friday (December 27) that resulted in an amazingly relatable cap for 2019.

In a clip posted to Instagram, Teigen and Legend can be seen gingerly dancing atop the ice, skates tightly laced, singing Celine Dion's hit "My Heart Will Go On." Everything seems okay at first...until Teigen decides she's all-in for some spins and other maneuvers.

She breaks away from John only to take on a solo spin, which eventually ends with her collapsing on the ice, slipping and falling into a face-down pose while Legend is singing. She hangs her head dejectedly, but can't stop the giggles from coming. You've got to laugh to keep from crying sometimes, and honestly? I can't think of a better way to end 2019.

Teigen knew exactly what she was doing by pirouetting into a slip-and-fall move. That wasn't an accident. That was orchestrated! Just putting your head down and waiting to tick down the last few days of the year without anything super weird or awful happening...that's relatable, right there.

And John? Dear John. Mr. Legend made a valiant attempt at casually skating over to his fallen wife, but he tried to do so without succumbing to the ice himself. He didn't end up falling (in the clip at least), but you just know the pair had a big laugh about it afterward.

"we got a 1.2," Teigen captioned the video on her personal Instagram.

In a world full of chaos, we can always count on Chrissy Teigen to bring some levity to any situation – even if it means she has to fall on her face and be our relatable fave.

So if you need a pick-me-up going into 2020, here it is! You've earned it.