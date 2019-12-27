Billie Lourd's Touching Musical Tribute To Carrie Fisher Will Have You In Tears

Getty Images

On December 27, 2016, writer, actress, and beloved Princess Leia herself Carrie Fisher passed away.

Ever since then, Star Wars has felt a little emptier, though Fisher's daughter Billie Lourd has been diligent about making sure her mother's memory remains fresh in our memories and our hearts. On Christmas Day this year (Wednesday, December 25), Lourd posted a heartfelt message meant to bring cheer and solace for others dealing with loss during the holidays.

But two days later on Friday, December 27, Billie posted an emotional tribute to her late mother that just may move you to tears. You might want to go ahead and grab a box of tissues before pressing play.

Billie took to Instagram with a video of herself singing a gorgeous song in honor of her mother as she sits with crossed legs in a floor-length dress with flowing chestnut locks.

"✨TakeYourBrokenHeartAndTurnItIntoArt Bathtub Sessions-Angel From Montgomery," she titled her post.

"✨❤️✨“You will lose someone you can’t live without and your heart will be badly broken, and the bad news is that you never completely get over the loss of your beloved. But this is also the good news. They live forever in your broken heart that doesn’t seal back up. And you come through. It’s like having a broken leg that never heals perfectly—that still hurts when the weather gets cold, but you learn to dance with the limp. - Anne Lamott ✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨🙏🏼to @moonbrothersmusic"

Previously in November, Billie penned a written tribute to her "momby" Fisher for Time, where she spoke on how she originally grew up avoiding the original Star Wars trilogy since her mother held a starring role. It wasn't until she was a little older that she truly began to understand how amazing her mom really was.

"Staring at the screen that day, I realized no one is, or ever will be, as hot or as cool as Princess Fucking Leia," Billie wrote. Truer words have never been spoken.