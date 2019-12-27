Lucasfilm

We Need To Talk About The Baby Yoda Scenes In The Mandalorian Season Finale

The Baby Yoda Show, also known as The Mandalorian, came to an end on Friday (December 27), and it was A Lot.

While some of the first season's biggest questions still remain unanswered, such as who and what the little green tyke actually is, there were plenty of moments that had people talking as the episode drew to a close. And there was plenty of Baby Yoda, so don't you worry your head about that. But we need to talk about the veritable roller coaster of emotion viewers had to go on first.

Warning: This post contains major spoilers for the season finale of The Mandalorian.

The final episode of The Mandalorian Season 1 had plenty of surprises for fans, including an official face reveal for Mando himself as well as his name: Dyn Jarren. There was also an explosive reveal by the end of the episode, by way of the coolest lightsaber in Star Wars: the darksaber.

Things started out a bit ugly, with a moment we all wished we'd never have to see: stormtroopers hurting our precious green child. Not only that, but repeatedly! Can you believe it? The nerve. And that's when The Mandalorian fans totally lost it. Imagine raising your hand to harm one hair on that green baby's precious little head. Disgusting.

Luckily, there were plenty of tender moments that took place following that heartrending scene, though we can all agree it was great that those jerk stormtroopers got what was coming to them after daring to raise a hand to our baby boy.

One of them included The Child going on a joy ride with IG-11 after the droid slaughtered potential Imperial captors and stole a speeder bike to take them both to safety. As it turns out, Baby Yoda is a big fan of murder sprees and going fast.

Of course, there was an even cuter moment between Baby Yoda and Dyn Jarren. Honestly, 2019's Dad of the Year award goes to this stalwart father, always ready to keep his baby out of harm's way. And they aren't even related!

You absolutely love to see it, especially since Baby Yoda can be a bit of an adorable handful sometimes.

What comes next for Baby Yoda and the rest of the characters we've come to know and love on The Mandalorian? We'll have to wait and find out when the next season begins.

Hopefully it's time for that to roll around sometime in 2020, because any longer and we may find ourselves having Baby Yoda withdrawals.