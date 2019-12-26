Robert Pattinson's Contingency Plan For The Batman? "Arthouse Porn," He Says

Getty Images

Robert Pattinson has been preparing for his upcoming role as the Caped Crusader for some time now, and we can't wait to see him become the Batman.

But while it's an exciting role that he'll no doubt slay, there will still be critics out there who may otherwise disagree. That's fine, Pattinson says, because he's got a plan for if the movie ends up failing miserably: porn.

That's right, you read that correctly. In a recent interview with The Guardian, he laid out his post-The Batman plans for if the film goes south and critics tear into it. He'll just gravitate toward "arthouse porn." It's a great exit strategy, one that we know Twilight fans around the world would have zero qualms with whatsoever. And we've basically already seen that from him – The Lighthouse, anyone?

Okay, so Pattinson was obviously joking, but if there does happen to be a lot of criticism thrown his way for The Batman for any reason, he's ready for it – he's his own worst critic.

"I'm already remembering what it's like to talk about a movie where there's an expectation," he said of suiting up in The Batman, which people already have their own pre-conceived notions of what Pattinson should be like in. "Whenever you say anything, people are like, 'Argh! You idiot!' Like, dude, I haven't even started yet! But there is no harsher critic of myself than myself, so I don’t need to worry about anyone else."

If Pattinson brings the same passion to the screen as he did in his other movies, we somehow doubt there will be any issues with his taking on the iconic Batman role, though.

The Batman is hitting theaters on June 25, 2021. But first, you can catch the actor in the upcoming Christopher Nolan flick Tenet, where he'll star opposite John David Washington in a thriller about individuals who can apparently stop, rewind, fast forward, and otherwise manipulate time.